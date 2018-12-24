Man dies after boat capsizes off Kommetjie

The 52-year-old, his two sons and two other men were on the boat when it capsized.

CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg father has died after a boat capsized off Kommetjie over the weekend.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says the remaining four men managed to make it back to shore safely.

"The four other men, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, including another two men aged 18 and 25, were transported to hospital by EMS and CMR ambulance."

Police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation.