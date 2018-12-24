Madagascar's Ravalomanana sees 'injustice' in poll results
The two-round election was beset by allegations of fraud from both sides and a contested result would raise the risk of continued political instability in the coup-prone Indian Ocean island nation.
ANTANANARIVO - Marc Ravalomanana, the former Madagascar president who has sought another term, urged supporters Sunday to protest as he appeared headed for defeat in a run-off poll.
"I call on all Madagascans who feel they have suffered injustice and a violation of their right to vote to stand up and dare to defend their choice," he said in a speech.
"Our country is sacred, God is with us, fear not, just believe," the candidate added.
His rival and another former president, Andry Rajoelina, was credited with victory according to provisional results from the vote held last Wednesday.
The two-round election was beset by allegations of fraud from both sides and a contested result would raise the risk of continued political instability in the coup-prone Indian Ocean island nation.
The result published Sunday by the electoral commission after more than four million ballots were counted gave Rajoelina 55.08% and Ravalomanana 44.92% of the vote, with more than three-quarters of voting stations reporting in.
Just under five million people are estimated to have gone to the polls, and a final tally is expected in the coming days.
Both candidates had claimed victory after polls closed on Wednesday, and EU election observers have said they had not seen evidence of wrongdoing.
"The Madagascans voted in a peaceful atmosphere in a transparent and well-organised poll," mission head Cristian Preda told reporters.
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana have fought a fiercely personal duel for power, and both spent lavishly on campaigning with promises and handouts distributed liberally to voters who are among the poorest in Africa.
Ravalomanana, 69, is a former milkman from a peasant family who built a business empire.
Elected president in 2002, he was forced to resign seven years later following protests fueled by Rajoelina, who had been elected mayor of the capital Antananarivo.
Rajoelina, now 44, was then installed by the army and ruled until 2014. He is a former events planner and successful entrepreneur with slick communication skills.
Popular in Africa
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Cameroon attack leaves one dead, several wounded
-
Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles Zimbabwe & Mozambique
-
Zimbabwe’s economic crisis wipes out Christmas cheer
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Death toll from Somali bombing rises to 20
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.