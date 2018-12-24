[LISTEN] Consortium of investors offer SAA R21bn loan for 51% stake

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Alf Lees, the Democratic Alliance’s deputy finance spokesperson, about the deal.

CAPE TOWN – A consortium of local and international investors has offered a loan of R21 billion to South African Airways (SAA) in return for a 51% share.

Earlier in December, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there’s an agreement within the executive that the immediate priority for the government is to stabilise SAA.

In November, the cash-strapped state airline revealed it will need a total of R7.5 billion to fund day-to-day operations into 2019.

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Alf Lees, the Democratic Alliance’s deputy finance spokesperson, about the deal.

Lees says it’s a fantastic deal: “We’re suspicious, of course, that there are some catches; the big catch being the loan would require a government guarantee to support the loan in the event of SAA not being able to repay. The other is the R21 billion loan may take the form of bank guarantees.”

