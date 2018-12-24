Libyan authorities recover 34 bodies from Isis mass grave
The Criminal Investigation Department displayed drone images of the mass grave, which appeared to be on a farm near the coastal city of Sirte.
TRIPOLI - The bodies of 34 Ethiopian Christians executed in Libya by Islamic State (Isis) in 2015 have been exhumed from a mass grave, Libyan authorities said on Monday.
The grave was unearthed on Sunday, after information was obtained during investigations of arrested Isis members, the interior ministry’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on its Facebook page.
A video posted on social media in April 2015 appeared to show Isis militants shooting and beheading the Christians, who were wearing orange jumpsuits, on a beach.
The CID displayed drone images of the mass grave, which appeared to be on a farm near the coastal city of Sirte.
The bodies will be repatriated to Ethiopia once “domestic and international legal procedures are completed”, it said. Hundreds of thousands of people have migrated from sub-Saharan Africa to Libya in recent years, many hoping to eventually reach Europe.
Islamic State took control of Sirte, the hometown of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, in 2015 and lost the city late in 2016 to local forces backed by US air strikes.
Popular in Africa
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Moroccan suspects in killing of Scandinavian women were acting alone - official
-
Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles Zimbabwe & Mozambique
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Cameroon attack leaves one dead, several wounded
-
Moroccans pay homage to slain Scandinavian hikers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.