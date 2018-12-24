Khloe Kardashian praises friendly exes Scott Disick & Kourtney

The former couple is enjoying a holiday in Mexico with their kids and Scott Disick's current girlfriend Sofia Richie.

LONDON - Khloe Kardashian has praised friendly exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick for vacationing together, along with their children and his new partner Sofia Richie.

The former couple - who have children Mason (nine) Penelope (six) and Reign (four) together - are enjoying a holiday in Mexico with their kids and Disick 's current girlfriend Sofia Richie (20) and Khloe has taken to Twitter to praise the "amazing adults" for putting the children first.

After a fan tweeted: "This is co-parenting done right!!," Khloe wrote: "Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!! (sic)."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Richie is eager to maintain a good relationship with Kourtney (39) as she is serious about her relationship with Disick (35).

An insider shared: "There has been and will continue to be things with Disick 's family life that bother Richie, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama. She loves Disick and wants to be with him.

"She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Disick and his kids.

"She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that. Richie and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Richie is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.

"Richie is hoping that her relationship with Disick lasts."

Kourtney previously hit out at Disick for introducing their children to Richie before she thought they were ready but they pair have now put the drama behind them.

Disick previously explained: "When we got home, the kids were there, so of course they met my girlfriend. Kourtney goes, 'You're a f***ing joke. You don't care. We discussed with the therapist that we were going to wait.' I said, 'We discussed with the therapist that we were going to wait until after the new year and after the holiday!'"