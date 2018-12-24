Kehlani opens up about battle with prenatal depression

The 23-year-old singer is expecting her first child with her guitarist Javie Young-White.

LONDON - Singer Kehlani has opened up about her battle with prenatal depression in a very candid social media post addressing her difficult pregnancy.

The 23-year-old singer is expecting her first child with her guitarist Javie Young-White, and she spoke candidly to her social media followers about how it hasn’t been as easy as it might have seemed from the outside.

She wrote on Instagram: “2 days away from the 3rd trimester and this has been the hardest thing ever.

“From not knowing anything about prenatal depression nor understanding it while it’s been hitting me like a bag of bricks, to being very isolated and alone internally and externally these days, to just the normal terrible sleep/no appetite/anxiety.

“The struggle to recognise your body in the mirror, the struggle to not feel like no matter what, no one understands. (sic)”

Although the star admitted she found it scary opening up so honestly online, she also took the chance to share what she does to make herself feel better during her pregnancy.

She continued: “Waking up early and getting OUT of bed to get sun. music music music playing all the time. bird sounds/nature on a noise machine or just a phone and speaker.

“Reading. breathing. meditating even for small amounts of time. snacking as much as i can on fresh things. staying hydrated. Disney movies help me too (sic)”

Her post comes after Kehlani - who identifies as pansexual - recently revealed that she was disheartened to receive such negative messages after making the big announcement, with some accusing her of “betraying” her LGBTQ fans.

She said: “I’ve gotten everything from, ‘I thought she was a lesbian’, to, ‘She was using queerness to promote her career, then went and betrayed us with a man’, to, ‘Her baby father is just a sperm donor.’

“I never identified as a lesbian. I’ve always been pansexual. My first mixtape included songs about males, and songs about women. I never woke up and decided to be the ‘queer icon’ of the century.

“Having so much attention on me outside my art already gives me enough anxiety. There are people out there in this community fighting for equality in realer ways than making songs about it and performing at events like I am.”