Home Affairs Dept monitoring Beitbridge traffic congestion
The department says the backlog is due to the processing of documents for vehicles and people coming from Zimbabwe.
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Home Affairs says it's resolving the congestion at the Beitbridge border post following heavy delays.
The department says the backlog is due to the processing of documents for vehicles and people coming from Zimbabwe.
Travellers have been urged to carry their documents when they travel.
The department has dispatched its senior managers to different ports of entry to monitor the flow of traffic.
Spokesperson Siya Qoza said: “Currently, the situation is a little bit better and our officials are on sit to be able to take a decision that will enable the traffic flow to move much faster.”
Popular in Local
-
K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC
-
Zuma: 'State paid for cases of apartheid leaders but I have to pay for mine'
-
SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia following deadly tsunami
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Eskom head of nuclear energy among 9 axed execs
-
Zille must be properly investigated, says WC ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.