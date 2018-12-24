Home Affairs Dept monitoring Beitbridge traffic congestion

The department says the backlog is due to the processing of documents for vehicles and people coming from Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Home Affairs says it's resolving the congestion at the Beitbridge border post following heavy delays.

The department says the backlog is due to the processing of documents for vehicles and people coming from Zimbabwe.

Travellers have been urged to carry their documents when they travel.

The department has dispatched its senior managers to different ports of entry to monitor the flow of traffic.

Spokesperson Siya Qoza said: “Currently, the situation is a little bit better and our officials are on sit to be able to take a decision that will enable the traffic flow to move much faster.”