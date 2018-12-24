Govt to focus on economy, education in 2019, says Deputy President Mabuza
The deputy president, in his Christmas message, has highlighted the successes and failures of the government this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has sent a Christmas message to all South Africans, assuring that the government will focus on strengthening the economy and education next year.
Mabuza has highlighted the successes and failures of the government this year.
The deputy president in his message touched on issues of land, the economy, health among others.
“Fellow South Africans, as 2018 draws to an end and families across our country gather for Christmas and other festivities, we would like to take this opportunity on behalf of our president and government to wish all South Africans and visitors to our country a peaceful and a safe period of rest.”
WATCH: Deputy President David Mabuza’s Christmas message
