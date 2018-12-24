Govt to focus on economy, education in 2019, says Deputy President Mabuza

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Govt to focus on economy, education in 2019, says Deputy President Mabuza

The deputy president, in his Christmas message, has highlighted the successes and failures of the government this year.

A screengrab of Deputy President David Mabuza delivering his Christmas message on 24 December 2018.
A screengrab of Deputy President David Mabuza delivering his Christmas message on 24 December 2018.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has sent a Christmas message to all South Africans, assuring that the government will focus on strengthening the economy and education next year.

Mabuza has highlighted the successes and failures of the government this year.

The deputy president in his message touched on issues of land, the economy, health among others.

“Fellow South Africans, as 2018 draws to an end and families across our country gather for Christmas and other festivities, we would like to take this opportunity on behalf of our president and government to wish all South Africans and visitors to our country a peaceful and a safe period of rest.”

WATCH: Deputy President David Mabuza’s Christmas message

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA