Girl (3) dies in Carletonville car accident
It's not yet clear what caused the vehicle to roll off the Klerkskraal road.
CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old girl died on Monday morning when a car rolled off the road in Carletonville.
Six people sustained injuries.
It's not yet clear what caused the vehicle to roll off the Klerkskraal road.
ER 24’s Russel Meiring said: “We discovered a body of a girl believed to be three years old. Unfortunately, she had succumbed to her numerous injuries, nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead. Six other patients were assessed on the scene, including two children. A seven-year-old girl was in a critical condition, while a three-year-old boy has sustained only minor injuries.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC
-
Cope: Find, prosecute driver involved in hit-and-run that killed Mabuza
-
Zuma: 'State paid for cases of apartheid leaders but I have to pay for mine'
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Woman accused of witchcraft burnt to death in EC
-
Two Western Cape motorists arrested for speeding on N1
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.