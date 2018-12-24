Girl (3) dies in Carletonville car accident

It's not yet clear what caused the vehicle to roll off the Klerkskraal road.

CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old girl died on Monday morning when a car rolled off the road in Carletonville.

Six people sustained injuries.

ER 24’s Russel Meiring said: “We discovered a body of a girl believed to be three years old. Unfortunately, she had succumbed to her numerous injuries, nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead. Six other patients were assessed on the scene, including two children. A seven-year-old girl was in a critical condition, while a three-year-old boy has sustained only minor injuries.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)