Girl (14) allegedly raped by man posing as traditional healer
The incident occurred in Molelema Village in Hartswater, Northern Cape, over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A 14-year-old girl has been raped allegedly by a man posing as a traditional healer in Hartswater, Northern Cape.
The incident occurred in the Molelema village over the weekend.
“This allegedly happened when a man posing as a traditional healer raped her. The suspect allegedly lured the girl to his shanty by promising he would heal her of an ailment,” says Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock.
At the same, a man was scheduled to appear in court on Monday for allegedly raping a 67-year-old woman in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.
She could identify her attacker and police tracked him down.
“The victim was alone when she was accosted. The suspect appeared in court on 24 December on a charge of rape,” says police spokesperson Jackson Manatha.
