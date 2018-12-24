Eskom says coal supply improving, no holiday load shedding
The power utility says that everything is being done to the keep lights on.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that residents and holidaymakers travelling throughout the country can be assured that there will be no load shedding during this festive season.
The power utility says that everything is being done to the keep lights on. It says maintenance is being carried out at all of its power generating units.
Eskom says its coal supplies have also improved.
Eskom says dealing with its coal supply as well as maintenance at its generating units are the two factors being addressed currently.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says while power supply should be fine for now, residents are warned that when schools reopen in January, the situation may change.
“When the schools reopen and the factories and people come back from their holidays, that will obviously bear a lot of pressure on the national grid.”
However, he says people should not panic about January.
“We cannot say there will be load shedding, we don’t want people to start panicking about January.”
At the same time, Eskom has announced that the number of its executive managers will be reduced to lessen costs.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
