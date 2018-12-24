Eskom: 'Outages in parts of Gauteng could be due to cable theft, tech faults'
Some residents in the province say they have been experiencing outages since Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the power outages in some parts of Gauteng could be a result of planned and unplanned outages.
Earlier this week, City Power switched off electricity in the western parts of Johannesburg to do maintenance work on its system.
Eskom has assured that there will be no load shedding during this festive season.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “Everything that happens is called unplanned power outages. It could be caused by people who are stealing cables or a technical fault from the distribution network, or sometimes even planned outages.”
Eskom says that its coal supply, as well as maintenance at its generating units, are the two factors being addressed currently.
Phasiwe says while power supply should be fine for now, residents are warned that when schools reopen in January, the situation may change.
“When the schools reopen and the factories and people come back from their holidays, that will obviously bear a lot of pressure on the national grid.”
Additional reporting by Katleho Sekhotho.
