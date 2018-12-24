Eskom: 'Job cuts only limited to executive management'
The power utility has announced it will be laying off 21 executive managers and remain with eight to reduce its wage bill.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its mandate on retrenchments is limited to its executive management.
The power utility has announced it will be laying off 21 executive managers and remain with eight to reduce its wage bill.
Eskom is in deep financial trouble and its costs have grown higher than its sales revenue.
It says an official announcement will be made soon on its decisions to further reduce costs.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says the board has made the decision that its other layers of staff are not included in job cuts.
“Eskom is in very deep financial trouble. This company, for the last 10 years or so, has not been growing its sales revenue, meaning that it has not been selling as much electricity as it should or could.”
Phasiwe says some of the executives at the company have chosen to resign.
“The plan ultimately is to reduce the number to about eight.”
At the same time, the power utility says load shedding in recent months was due to poor plant performance and not the coal shortage of which it says has been partially addressed.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom head of nuclear energy among 9 axed execs
-
Eskom says it hasn't neglected necessary skills in retrenchment process
-
Eskom says coal supply improving, no holiday load shedding
-
‘Kill your foster parents’: Amazon’s Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment
-
Edcon board approves proposed recapitalisation plan
-
Amcu welcomes court ruling on Sibanye-Stillwater strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.