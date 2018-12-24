Ekurhuleni to inspect condition of partial dam wall collapse in Benoni CBD

The City of Ekurhuleni officials say they have dispatched a team of experts, including technicians, on the site to assess the situation.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni says it is inspecting the condition of a partial dam wall collapse in the Benoni CBD.

It’s understood a slab has caved in, causing breakage on the structure.

The metro has, however, assured residents in the area that it’s no cause for alarm as there is little possibility of flooding from the fractured wall.

Ekhurhuleni chief operating officer Joe Mojapelo said: “Everything is under control. It’s just a collapse of the dam wall, but we have diverted the water so that we control the water levels.”

Mojapelo says they've begun a process of repairing the damage.

“When we were there in the morning, the water levels were dropping, so there is no need for alarming at this moment.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)