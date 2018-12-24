EC police investigate 37 cases of illegal circumcisions
Twelve people have been arrested in connection with illegal practices since the start of the summer initiation season.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are investigating 37 cases of illegal circumcision in the province.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says 18 dockets have been opened for unlawful circumcision and 19 inquest dockets.
MEC Fikile Xasa more cases have been reported.
“There’s a boy who hanged himself [and] there’s also a case of death where somebody was burned to death during the night in his sleep.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
