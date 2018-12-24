Drought has had massive impact on WC agri sector, says dept
The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department says that the value of agricultural production has dropped about 25% due to the drought.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department says that the value of agricultural production has dropped about 25% due to the drought.
This amounts to a R5,9 billion drop in gross value add, which is the value the sector adds to the province's economy.
Production in the agricultural sector has decreased by 20% this year and 30,000 jobs have been lost.
The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department says the drought has had a massive impact on the agricultural sector.
MEC Beverly Schafer: "The drought has had a massive impact on the agricultural sector but also a very large impact on jobs and economic growth in the Western Cape."
Shafer says government is supporting 563 farmers at a cost of R8.1 million a month.
Agri Central Karoo says the area is experiencing the worst and longest drought in the area in living memory.
The group has called on government for more support.
Schafer says that since November, support to the farmers in the Central Karoo has increased.
In addition to supporting farmers, government is helping to maintain more than 9,600 large stock units.
Popular in Local
-
RTMC's proposed review of driving laws a recipe for disaster, says JPSA
-
K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC
-
Eskom head of nuclear energy among 9 axed execs
-
Bonteheuwel councillor seeks quick arrest of murder suspect
-
Eskom says it hasn't neglected necessary skills in retrenchment process
-
Zuma’s MP nomination: ‘Is ANC in touch with reality?’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.