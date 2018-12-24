Dirco, Transport Minister sends condolences to family of late Joseph Mabuza
Mabuza was killed in an accident involving a bakkie and a motorbike yesterday on the N4 between Komartipoort and Nelspruit.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has sent condolences to the family of late Mpumalanga Department of Safety and Security spokesperson Joseph Mabuza.
The spokesperson was returning from a work assignment.
Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya says the department is shocked by his passing.
“Before his death, he was doing interviews and all of that. So, we are quite sad and we want to send our condolences to his family and friends, and to say to law enforcement officers they must find from his commitment more energy to deal with reckless drivers on the road.”
Meanwhile, Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande has described Mabuza's death as a loss to the nation.
The minister's spokesperson Ismael Mnisi said: “Minister Nzimande dips his head in salute of the son of the soil whose contribution was saving the lives of road users will never be forgotten. Mabuza’s contribution will go a long way towards reminding us all that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. May his soul rest in peace.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
