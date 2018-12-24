Cope: Find, prosecute driver involved in hit-and-run that killed Mabuza

It’s understood that Joseph Mabuza died after colliding with a bakkie on Sunday on the N4 while travelling from a work assignment.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of the People (Cope) is the latest to react to news of the passing of Mpumalanga Community Safety Department spokesperson Joseph Mabuza, and has called on police to hunt down the driver who was involved in the alleged hit-and-run.

It’s understood the spokesperson died after colliding with a bakkie on Sunday on the N4 while travelling from a work assignment.

The driver of the bakkie allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

Scores of government officials have since sent their condolence's to Mabuza's family, describing him as a dedicated and committed servant of the people.

Cope's Dennis Bloem says police must ensure that the driver is found and prosecuted.

“We call upon the law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to hunt down and arrest the driver who was involved in this accident, and disappeared from the scene.”

