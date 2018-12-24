City of CT to increase police visibility at beaches
This comes ahead of Boxing Day, which traditionally sees thousands of people flock to beaches across the country.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it has increased law enforcement at some beaches in the evenings due to alcohol abuse and related violence.
The city says officers will focus on enforcing by-laws and ensuring public safety.
The City's JP Smith says law enforcement officers will be patrolling at some of Cape Town's most popular beaches along the False Bay coast and the Atlantic Seaboard.
He says large numbers of people usually flock to Strandfontein, Fish Hoek, Mnandi, Camps Bay and Clifton beaches.
Smith says there's still a problem with alcohol on beaches and he's warning beachgoers against taking liquor along: “We’ve had a phenomenon this year where large groups of young men get drunk at some of the beaches and get involved in altercations. As such, we’ve had to remedial measures with increasing the deployment of police in the late evenings at the beaches.”
He is also urging residents to have their children tagged with the city's Identikidz project, that registers and issue children with an identification armband.
If children are separated from their families, information on the armband will help authorities reunite them.
1-4-1 CAMPAIGN
In a bid to get people to consume alcohol more responsibly, Pernod Ricard South Africa has launched its 1-4-1 campaign.
The aim of the campaign is to encourage people to adopt and maintain a culture of consuming one bottle of water for every alcoholic drink.
The company's Paul Scanlon says the bottles of water will be present at their events, including Absolut One Source Live and Martell x Afropunk: “We’ll have 1-4-1 water available at all of our events. Basically, it’s a very stylish water bottle that’s recyclable, and we’ll have it available everywhere that we sell our alcohol to try and encourage people to drink water with every drink of alcohol.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
