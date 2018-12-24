Cardi B insists she's not back with Offset & just wanted sex
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker had previously taken to Instagram to admit she was missing sex with her other half.
LONDON - Cardi B has insisted she and Offset are not back together and that she went to Puerto Rico with her estranged husband because she needed sex.
The Money rapper took to her Instagram Live over the weekend to explain that her recent trip with her estranged Migos star husband - with whom she has five-month-old daughter Kulture - was not them rekindling their relationship romantically and that she simply needed to fulfil her sexual urges.
She told her followers: "I just had to get f*, that's all."Bh feels baptised. "I came back to life, bh."
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker had previously taken to the social media app to admit she was missing sex with her other half, saying: "I Miss the D."
Cardi's claim she isn't reuniting properly with Offset comes after he hinted he'll "change his ways" following their getaway.
The former couple split up a few weeks ago, and since then the Walk It Talk It hitmaker has been determined to win back the 26-year-old star, even turning up at one of her concerts to beg for her forgiveness.
Offset interrupts Cardi B on stage and begs her to take him back— Tribune Magazine (@TribuneMAG) December 16, 2018
The rapper crashed Cardi's headline set at Rolling Loud, presenting her with cake and flowers that spelled out the words "take me back." Some fans were angry pic.twitter.com/0umZ4r6O9R
Cardi seemed adamant that they wouldn't get back together, before the pair were spotted enjoying some sun on the back of a jet ski in the Caribbean island this weekend.
Shortly after the holiday, Offset took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from his 27th birthday - in which he wore a $11,000 custom-made Laurel Dewitt Swarovski crystal ski mask and matching jacket - and quoted lyrics from the late Michael Jackson's hit Man in the Mirror.
