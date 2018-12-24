Bonteheuwel councillor seeks quick arrest of murder suspect
Jill Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives at about 10pm on Saturday night. It's alleged that she'd been assaulted at her home.
CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel family has been left reeling following the murder of a 49-year-old woman two days before Christmas.
Jill Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives at about 10pm on Saturday night.
It's alleged that she'd been assaulted at her home.
Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk says that no arrests have yet been made and a post-mortem is underway to determine the cause of death.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the deceased's relatives are severely traumatised.
"No words can explain my disgust. Any form of violence against women must never be justified."
McKenzie has called on police to find the perpetrator as soon as possible.
"We will be supporting the family by providing counselling facilities for them. We will be putting a lot of pressure on the SAPS to make this arrest because many people have identified who the individual is that has done this."
Popular in Local
-
K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC
-
Eskom says it hasn't neglected necessary skills in retrenchment process
-
Eskom head of nuclear energy among 9 axed execs
-
Zuma’s MP nomination: ‘Is ANC in touch with reality?’
-
Rescuers dig through rubble for survivors after Indonesian tsunami kills 280
-
Tristan-Lee Niemand says she had a tough time in China
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.