Bonteheuwel councillor seeks quick arrest of murder suspect

Jill Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives at about 10pm on Saturday night. It's alleged that she'd been assaulted at her home.

Jill Fernandez. Picture: Supplied
Jill Fernandez. Picture: Supplied
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel family has been left reeling following the murder of a 49-year-old woman two days before Christmas.

Jill Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives at about 10pm on Saturday night.

It's alleged that she'd been assaulted at her home.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk says that no arrests have yet been made and a post-mortem is underway to determine the cause of death.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the deceased's relatives are severely traumatised.

"No words can explain my disgust. Any form of violence against women must never be justified."

McKenzie has called on police to find the perpetrator as soon as possible.

"We will be supporting the family by providing counselling facilities for them. We will be putting a lot of pressure on the SAPS to make this arrest because many people have identified who the individual is that has done this."

