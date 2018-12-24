Another heat wave expected to hit Gauteng this week

Temperatures are expected to peak at over 35 degrees in Pretoria, while Johannesburg can expect highs above 33 degrees.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says that Gauteng residents should brace for yet another heat wave in the coming week.

Temperatures are expected to peak at over 35 degrees Celsius in Pretoria, while Johannesburg can expect highs above 33 degrees.

Advisory:24/12/2018 TO:26/12/2018 A Heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng, western Highveld of Mpumalanga, SW Bushveld of Limpopo, North West, Free State, northern and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape until at least Wednesday. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 23, 2018

The heat wave is expected to last until Thursday with rain only forecast for Friday in some parts of the province.

Forecaster Jan Vermeulen said: “On Christmas Day there is a possibility of a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon for the whole of Gauteng. On Friday, there’s a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers for the whole of Gauteng as the cold front moves to KwaZulu-Natal.”

