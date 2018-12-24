ANC Western Cape list conference ‘to go ahead as planned’

Officials declared an initial conference, held earlier in December null and void following claims of corruption.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has confirmed the do-over of its list conference to nominate Members of Parliament (MPs) will go ahead as planned on Thursday (27 December).

The allegations prompted ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule to order a rerun.

Provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa said: “The reason was that there was an innocent mistake by the agency running those elections. Mind you, that agency is new, it was running the elections of the ANC for the first time. Their capacity was challenged because of the quantity of the people and how the process is supposed to be and because they are not used to our system.”

Magaxa explains what led to the rerun: “In that context, they omitted a name of a person who was nominated who was supposed to be on the ballot. Based on that reason, we tried to manoeuvre that name up the list because he was not voted for as part of the provincial list committee. But, there were already people who were complaining.”

The ANC's national list conference, which was supposed to be held last week, has also been postponed to next month due to alleged infighting.

