Al-Shabaab bomber executed in Somalia
Al-Shabaab wants to overthrow the weak, UN-backed Somali government and impose strict Islamic law.
MOGADISHU - The mastermind of militant car bombs that killed 26 people and injured nearly 40 others in Mogadishu in 2017 was executed in Somalia on Monday, the prosecutor of the military court said.
Abdulle Bule said al-Shabaab member Abdikadir Abukar was convicted of being behind a hotel bombing that killed 10, one near the ministry of sport that killed nine, and a car bomb near an Italian restaurant in the capital that killed seven.
Al-Shabaab wants to overthrow the weak, UN-backed Somali government and impose strict Islamic law.
It has steadily been losing territory since African Union peacekeepers arrived a decade ago, but still carries out frequent bombings in the capital.
At least 13 people were killed and 17 wounded in a car bomb attack claimed by the al-Qaeda-linked group close to the president’s residence in Mogadishu on Saturday.
Popular in Africa
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Moroccan suspects in killing of Scandinavian women were acting alone - official
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Cameroon attack leaves one dead, several wounded
-
Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles Zimbabwe & Mozambique
-
Madagascar's Ravalomanana sees 'injustice' in poll results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.