Al-Qaeda plotting terror attacks in Europe - UK security minister

Ben Wallace revealed that the United Kingdom is spending R500 million researching defence methods to such attacks.

LONDON - The British security minister, Ben Wallace, has warned that al-Qaeda is plotting a series of deadly terror attacks on airports and airliners.

The minister revealed that the United Kingdom (UK) is spending R500 million researching defence methods to such attacks, but comes as the United States announced it was withdrawing troops from Syria.

Terrorist group al-Qaeda has largely disappeared from the news agendas with the rise of the Islamic State.

However, the group which was headed up by Osama bin Laden and orchestrated the World Trade Centre attacks in New York in 2001 are said to be resurgent and planning a wave of new attacks.

Wallace has met with British airport officials to discuss claims al-Qaeda is to target airports, airliners and are attempting to use drones packed with explosives to wreak havoc.

A rogue drone which brought Britain's second busiest airport to a standstill last week was not thought to be terrorist-operated.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)