9 more deaths confirmed on WC roads

It's been a particularly bloody festive season for road users with national figures revealing an almost 20% spike in road deaths year on year.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape traffic authorities have confirmed that another nine people have died on the province’s roads over the weekend.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says his team is working around the clock to ensure motorists obey the rules but it's an uphill battle.

“Motorists need to change their attitudes [and] they need to change their behaviour. We are only 525 provincial traffic officers and we have to man the whole Western Cape province, so we can’t be everywhere. And that’s why we ask out motorists to please be our ears and eyes, we have realised taxi drivers are taking chances on our roads.”

Africa says they arrested 39 drunken drivers over the course of this weekend, the most inebriated of whom was five times over the legal limit.

“People just don’t care. They are still doing these stupid things, thinking that they can get behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol and then go out and kill other people on the road.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)