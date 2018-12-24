9 more deaths confirmed on WC roads
It's been a particularly bloody festive season for road users with national figures revealing an almost 20% spike in road deaths year on year.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape traffic authorities have confirmed that another nine people have died on the province’s roads over the weekend.
It's been a particularly bloody festive season for road users with national figures revealing an almost 20% spike in road deaths year on year.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says his team is working around the clock to ensure motorists obey the rules but it's an uphill battle.
“Motorists need to change their attitudes [and] they need to change their behaviour. We are only 525 provincial traffic officers and we have to man the whole Western Cape province, so we can’t be everywhere. And that’s why we ask out motorists to please be our ears and eyes, we have realised taxi drivers are taking chances on our roads.”
Africa says they arrested 39 drunken drivers over the course of this weekend, the most inebriated of whom was five times over the legal limit.
“People just don’t care. They are still doing these stupid things, thinking that they can get behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol and then go out and kill other people on the road.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC
-
Zuma: 'State paid for cases of apartheid leaders but I have to pay for mine'
-
SA govt sends condolences to Indonesia following deadly tsunami
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
Eskom head of nuclear energy among 9 axed execs
-
Zille must be properly investigated, says WC ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.