Zuma’s MP nomination: ‘Is ANC in touch with reality?’

JOHANNESBURG - With Jacob Zuma’s name high up on the African National Congress’s (ANC) nominees for public office after 2019’s election, a political analyst believes it would be embarrassing for the ruling party if the former president was elected.

The former president has been nominated on the list of those who could be heading to Parliament in 2019.

The ANC is meant to hold its national list conference in January to finalise the nominations.

If Zuma accepts, he stands to lose his presidential pension benefits which include an annual salary of almost R3 million.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says it would be bad news for the ANC if Zuma returned as an MP: “That for me attest to the current state of the ANC. Whether; is the ANC in touch with reality or at least those who voted for him [Zuma], are they in touch with reality? What is it that’s behind this move? It’s quite a concern, but most importantly it’s embarrassing for the ANC.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)