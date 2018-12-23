[WATCH] Zuma takes to Twitter to announce he'll appeal legal costs ruling

Former President Jacob Zuma has taken to his Twitter account saying he will be appealing a court's ruling on his legal costs.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has taken to his Twitter account saying he will be appealing the High Court's ruling on his legal costs.

The court earlier this month ruled that the state was not liable to pay for the legal costs incurred by Zuma in his personal capacity to fight all his civil and criminal matters in the last decade.

The former president is now liable for legal fees of between R15 million and R32 million.

The court also ordered the State Attorney’s office to recover the funds spent on the former president using any means necessary.

My opinion on recent events - 1 pic.twitter.com/iw57XbnImS — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 23, 2018

My opinion on recent events - 2 pic.twitter.com/EBuETZIN4t — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 23, 2018

More to follow.