Two men arrested in Ngqeleni following separate fatal stabbings

Both murder suspects are set to appear before Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court soon and are facing charges of murder.

The knife handed to police by a suspect who allegedly used is during a stabbing. Picture: SAPS.
The knife handed to police by a suspect who allegedly used is during a stabbing. Picture: SAPS.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 27-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of murder which took place at Nomadolo locality in Ngqeleni, Eastern Cape.

Last night at about 10pm a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death following a quarrel with the suspect.

In a separate incident in the same area, a 26-year-old man was arrested after he handed himself over to the police today, following a murder which took place last night at about 8pm where a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The suspect also handed over the knife that he allegedly used during the stabbing.

Both murder suspects are set to appear before Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court soon and are facing charges of murder.

Meanwhile, four suspects aged between 26 and 33 were arrested by Ngqeleni VISPOL members after they hijacked and robbed a truck belonging to a local bakery yesterday in the early hours of the morning.

The suspects were arrested after police gave chase and found them in possession of a homemade rifle with no ammunition.

Thirteen crates with loaves of bread were recovered and confiscated.

The four will appear before Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court soon. They face charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of suspected stolen property.

