Seven people killed in Eastern Cape taxi accident
Local
JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been killed in a taxi accident in the Eastern Cape while en route to Cape Town.
It’s understood the accident occurred on Saturday night on the R61 between Cradock and Tarkastad.
Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned when a tyre burst.
The survivors of the crash have been sent to a hospital.
Since the beginning of December, close to 800 people have died on South African roads as many holidaymakers travel to various destinations during the festive season.
