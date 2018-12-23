Search resumes for teen who disappeared while swimming in Milnerton

The 14-year-old boy went missing while swimming with a friend on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Rescuers are on Sunday morning resuming their search for a Parow teenager who disappeared while swimming at Milnerton Lagoon Beach.

“after a wave washed over them, the teenage boy failed to reappear. Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search no sign of the child has been found,” says The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon.

According to the NSRI, the teenage boy and a 16-year-old male friend were swimming in the surf when he went missing in the surf.

Police have opened an investigation.