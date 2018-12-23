Popular Topics
SAPS records rise in female police recruits

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says women have an important role to play in the police service.

FILE: About 3,500 constables graduated at parades throughout South Africa. Picture: SAPS.
FILE: About 3,500 constables graduated at parades throughout South Africa. Picture: SAPS.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) says the number of women who have graduated from the police academy has been on the rise in recent years.

On Friday, over 3,700 trainees who have successfully completed their basic training are graduating at events in Pretoria, Bisho in the Eastern Cape and Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

Of the 3,701 graduating officers, 1,331 were women.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says women have an important role to play in the police service: “We’re confident that the young ladies will play their role in eradicating gender-based violence in their communities, as well as forming partnership the other male newly-trained police officials to ensure that our women and children are protected at all times.”

SAPS HAS IMPROVED TRAINING

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the graduation of the recruits on Friday shows the commitment to ensuring a safe and secure South Africa.

The general says the SAPS has improved training.

“And I want to say it upfront here that if anyone who goes on a hassle with a criminal and someone falls, it’s not going to be you because we have trained you and we have given you the best training. Apply the law and the legal framework that you have been taught of but don’t die with your guns.”

Sitole says they are witnessing the police's turnaround strategy.

“This parade today symbolises the journey to a safer South Africa. Our communities have been on an outcry for visibility, they’ve been on an outcry for the crime which is ravaging them outside there but today, we are responding.”

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.

