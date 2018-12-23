SAPS announces critical appointments at top management level

Puleng Dimpane has been appointed chief financial officer and promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced high-level appointments of a chief financial officer (CFO) and the divisional commissioner for human resources development.

While Bongiwe Zulu has been appointed as the divisional commissioner for human resources development.

Zulu succeeds Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who is the current acting provincial commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says these are critical appointments: “Both generals come with a wealth of experience in their fields. General Zulu has a training psychology doctorate, and General Dimpane is qualified in the financial field. She [Dimpane] served as an auditor for 11 years ago in the organisation. And Zulu has served at top management level in the organisation for the last 16 years.”

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole, has wished both Generals well in their new positions: “The posts of training and development of a workforce of more than 190,000 personnel as well as the management of a budget of approximately R80 billion are critical posts indeed.“

“I am confident that both Generals will perform exceptionally in their respective posts“, adds Sitole.