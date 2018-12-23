SAPS announces critical appointments at top management level

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 24°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

SAPS announces critical appointments at top management level

Puleng Dimpane has been appointed chief financial officer and promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced high-level appointments of a chief financial officer (CFO) and the divisional commissioner for human resources development.

Puleng Dimpane has been appointed CFO and promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

While Bongiwe Zulu has been appointed as the divisional commissioner for human resources development.

Zulu succeeds Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who is the current acting provincial commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says these are critical appointments: “Both generals come with a wealth of experience in their fields. General Zulu has a training psychology doctorate, and General Dimpane is qualified in the financial field. She [Dimpane] served as an auditor for 11 years ago in the organisation. And Zulu has served at top management level in the organisation for the last 16 years.”

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole, has wished both Generals well in their new positions: “The posts of training and development of a workforce of more than 190,000 personnel as well as the management of a budget of approximately R80 billion are critical posts indeed.“

“I am confident that both Generals will perform exceptionally in their respective posts“, adds Sitole.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA