RTMC: Most road accidents caused by young drivers

The RTMC has announced that it's considering making changes to driving regulations, including the review of the K53 driving test book and the regular testing of drivers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it believes if the skills levels and the ability of drivers improved, road deaths would be minimised.

Almost 800 lives were lost in the first 18 days of this month, a 16% increase from this time last year.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane says most accidents are caused by young drivers.

“The number of accidents caused by small vehicles is up to 47% and it shouldn’t be. Many of the people who die are below 29-years-old including drivers, passengers and pedestrians.”

He says even some experienced drivers are culprits on the roads.

“We are aware that many people obtain their licenses and don’t drive for a few years and when they go and drive, they’ve forgotten some of what they learnt. Even those who don’t stop driving, some pick up bad habits.”