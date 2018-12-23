RTMC: Most road accidents caused by young drivers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 24°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

RTMC: Most road accidents caused by young drivers

The RTMC has announced that it's considering making changes to driving regulations, including the review of the K53 driving test book and the regular testing of drivers.

FILE: The scene of an accident in Thaba Nchu where five people were killed and four others injured on 1 December 2018. Picture: ER24.
FILE: The scene of an accident in Thaba Nchu where five people were killed and four others injured on 1 December 2018. Picture: ER24.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it believes if the skills levels and the ability of drivers improved, road deaths would be minimised.

The RTMC has announced that it's considering making changes to driving regulations, including the review of the K53 driving test book and the regular testing of drivers.

Almost 800 lives were lost in the first 18 days of this month, a 16% increase from this time last year.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane says most accidents are caused by young drivers.

“The number of accidents caused by small vehicles is up to 47% and it shouldn’t be. Many of the people who die are below 29-years-old including drivers, passengers and pedestrians.”

He says even some experienced drivers are culprits on the roads.

“We are aware that many people obtain their licenses and don’t drive for a few years and when they go and drive, they’ve forgotten some of what they learnt. Even those who don’t stop driving, some pick up bad habits.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA