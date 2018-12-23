RTMC: Most road accidents caused by young drivers
The RTMC has announced that it's considering making changes to driving regulations, including the review of the K53 driving test book and the regular testing of drivers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it believes if the skills levels and the ability of drivers improved, road deaths would be minimised.
The RTMC has announced that it's considering making changes to driving regulations, including the review of the K53 driving test book and the regular testing of drivers.
Almost 800 lives were lost in the first 18 days of this month, a 16% increase from this time last year.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane says most accidents are caused by young drivers.
“The number of accidents caused by small vehicles is up to 47% and it shouldn’t be. Many of the people who die are below 29-years-old including drivers, passengers and pedestrians.”
He says even some experienced drivers are culprits on the roads.
“We are aware that many people obtain their licenses and don’t drive for a few years and when they go and drive, they’ve forgotten some of what they learnt. Even those who don’t stop driving, some pick up bad habits.”
Popular in Local
-
K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC
-
Zuma’s MP nomination: ‘Is ANC in touch with reality?’
-
ANC WC: Zille must vacate her office or be fired
-
SAPS condemns fake 'white people brought crime to SA' quote attributed to Sitole
-
Child killed in 5-vehicle crash on N1 in Cape Town
-
Traffic dep't commends officer for remaining calm in altercation with motorist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.