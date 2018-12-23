Popular Topics
Police search for boy (11) dragged into Thohoyandou dam by crocodile

The boy, from Khubvi outside Thohoyandou, was with his friends washing clothes at the dam on Saturday at about 4pm when a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him.

Police search for a boy who is said to have been dragged into a dam by a crocodile on Saturday, 22 December. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service says it's still searching for a boy (11) who is said to have been dragged into a river near Thohoyandou in Limpopo yesterday.

The provincial commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba visited the scene today at the crocodile-infested Damani dam.

Ledwaba was accompanied by the Cluster Commander, Major General Rosina Mulaudzi and the Station Commander Brigadier Willy Mashava.

The boy, from Khubvi outside Thohoyandou, was with his friends washing clothes at the dam on Saturday at about 4pm when a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him.

The police were immediately informed and a search and rescue team was activated.

The search continued and was adjourned when it became dark. Joined by the Ledwaba, members of the rescue team resumed the search this morning.

The boy's next of kin and the local community members are also in attendance.

SAPS has urged parents to supervise their children and at all times caution them against frequenting hazardous places such as crocodile-infested rivers and dams.

