Police investigate case of woman (49) being beaten to death

No arrests have yet been made and the details around the attack are sketchy at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder after a Bonteheuwel woman was allegedly beaten to death.

The 49-year-old was declared dead at a hospital in the area after 10pm last night after she was brought into the hospital by her members of her family.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.