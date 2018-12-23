Parliament urges South Africans to help the less fortunate during Christmas time
Officials have wished citizens a well-deserved rest and have urged them to return re-energised in 2019, ready for another critical milestone in Parliament's continuous effort to build a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united and prosperous country.
CAPE TOWN - The Presiding Officers of Parliament have urged South Africans to use the Christmas period to be giving and be helpful to those who are less fortunate.
They've also called on South Africans to practice patience and exercise caution while travelling
to help decrease the number of road deaths usually experienced over the festive season.
Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has wished police officials, health workers and other essential service officials a safe and joyous time and has encouraged them to keep working with zeal and dedication.
