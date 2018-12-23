Pair freed without charge in London airport drones probe

"Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," Sussex Police detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement.

LONDON - A man and a woman arrested over the drone disruption that brought Christmas getaway flights to a standstill at London Gatwick Airport were released without charge on Sunday, police said.

