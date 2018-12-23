Popular Topics
Pair freed without charge in London airport drones probe

"Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," Sussex Police detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement.

Passengers wait at the North Terminal at London Gatwick Airport, south of London, on 20 December 2018 after all flights were grounded due to drones flying over the airfield. London Gatwick Airport was forced to suspend all flights on December 20 due to drones flying over the airfield, causing misery for tens of thousands of stuck passengers just days before Christmas. Picture: AFP.
Passengers wait at the North Terminal at London Gatwick Airport, south of London, on 20 December 2018 after all flights were grounded due to drones flying over the airfield. London Gatwick Airport was forced to suspend all flights on December 20 due to drones flying over the airfield, causing misery for tens of thousands of stuck passengers just days before Christmas. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON - A man and a woman arrested over the drone disruption that brought Christmas getaway flights to a standstill at London Gatwick Airport were released without charge on Sunday, police said.

"Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," Sussex Police detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement.

Comments

