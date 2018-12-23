Offset hints he'll 'change his ways' after meeting Cardi B in Puerto Rico

The former couple split up a few weeks ago, and since then the Migos rapper has been determined to win back the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker, as he turned up at one of her concerts to beg for her forgiveness.

PUERTO RICO - Offset has hinted he'll "change his ways" following his vacation in Puerto Rico with estranged wife Cardi B.

And although Cardi seemed adamant that they wouldn't get back together, the pair were spotted enjoying some sun on the back of a jet ski in the Caribbean island this weekend.

Now, Offset has taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself from his 27th birthday last weekend - in which he wore a $11,000, custom-made Laurel Dewitt Swarovski crystal ski mask and matching jacket - and quoted lyrics from the late Michael Jackson's hit 'Man in the Mirror'.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown whether Offset's lyrical reference had anything to do with his ongoing marital problems.

Meanwhile, Cardi had reportedly been planning to spend Christmas with Offset for the sake of their daughter Kulture.

A source said recently: "Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together ... She plans to spend time and celebrate the holiday [in the Dominican Republic]."