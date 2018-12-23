'Nayi le Walk Dance' on 3.2mil YouTube views & is SA's biggest 2018 video
In addition to this, superstar Beyonce used the track in a video she posted on Instagram of the Global Citizen Festival held at FNB Stadium on 2 December.
JOHANNESBURG - YouTubers just can't get enough of dancers getting down to DJ Maphorisa's 'Nayi le Walk' and have pushed the video up the charts to become 2018's biggest trending video in South Africa.
The video shot by Ofentse Mwase, featuring five dancers busting out the best moves, beat out the likes of Trevor Noah, Kylie Jenner to top YouTube's local Rewind top 10 charts.
Here's the full list of top trending (excluding major labels) videos:
1) Dj Maphorisa Nayi le Walk Dance
2) "Bidding Farewell To Jacob Zuma!" - TREVOR NOAH (compilation from over the years)
3) WHO DIED (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 147)
4) Noko Mashaba - Surviving Januworry
5) WATCH: Game reserve owner hospitalised after being mauled by a lion
6) CIC Julius Malema Full Speech, Winnie Mandela Funeral
7) Rich in Diamonds — The River FULL Episode 1 | 1Magic
8) THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED RIP AKHUMZI JEZILE
9) To Our Daughter
10) Club Controller Bhenga Dance ft. Bri Bri, Danger Flex, Superstar Dan (Shot by OMFilms)
