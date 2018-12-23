[LISTEN] 'My role is to use language to give life and vision' - Lebo Mashile

JOHANNESBURG - In the Weekend Breakfast's profile interview, South African writer and performance poet Lebo Mashile chats about the impact of poetry in contemporary society, and her role in this new-age of awakening.

Mashile says that she's been performing for 19 years but admits that it doesn't get easier.

"It's not nice living out a suitcase and dealing with round-the-clock pressure."

Mashile says that South Africa has a historical relationship with poetry.

"We're changing and becoming sensitive to how wrong certain experiences are (these acts of violence). There's an awakening that's happening."

