Moroccans pay homage to slain Scandinavian hikers
The grisly killings have shaken Morocco, where tourism is a cornerstone of the economy.
RABAT - Crowds of Moroccans gathered Saturday to mourn two Scandinavian hikers brutally murdered by suspected jihadists in the High Atlas Mountains.
Hundreds of people paid tribute to Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland outside the embassies of their homelands in the capital Rabat.
Signs laid out or put by those gathered read “RIP Maren and Louisa”, “Terrorism has no religion or nationality” and “Sorry”.
A minute of silence was held in the presence of diplomats from Denmark and Norway.
In the southern village of Imlil, near where the bodies of the two hikers were found, hundreds of people paid their respects, while dozens more laid flowers and lit candles in tourist hub city Marrakesh.
The grisly killings have shaken Morocco, where tourism is a cornerstone of the economy.
The bodies of the two women were found Monday after they had pitched their tent at an isolated mountain site around two hours’ walk from Imlil.
One of them was beheaded, according to a source close to the investigation.
Thirteen people have been detained across the country in connection with the killings, which the authorities have classified as a “terrorist act”.
The Danish and Norwegian ambassadors to Morocco have thanked the public and authorities in the country for their support and messages of condolence.
Popular in World
-
[UPDATE] Death toll hits 168 after Indonesia tsunami - officials
-
43 killed, nearly 600 injured in Indonesia tsunami - officials
-
New Morocco arrests as bodies of slain hikers flown to Scandinavia
-
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn detention extended
-
Partial US government shutdown set to last through Christmas
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.