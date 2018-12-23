Popular Topics
[LISTEN] RTMC mulls rewriting road rules to curb road accidents

| CapeTalk host Africa Melane speaks to Simon Zwane, a spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, about the rationale behind the idea and what the corporation hopes to achieve.

CAPE TOWN - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has announced a raft of ideas that they would see realised in hopes of reducing the number of deaths on the road.

One of the proposals RTMC is looking at is the introduction of driving test every five years.

RTMC says It also wants to ban young drivers from undertaking trips of more than 150km in the first year of obtaining their driver’s licences.

CapeTalk host Africa Melane speaks to Simon Zwane, a spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the rationale behind the idea and what the corporation hopes to achieve.

Zwane says as soon as people obtain their driving license they forgot the good driving practices, which lead to many accidents on the road.

“One of the proposals is to have a course for driving school instructors,” adds Zwane.

For more information listen to the audio above.

