[LISTEN] Jackie May: Christmas period is such a wasteful time
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Phemelo Motene speaks to Jackie May, the founder and editor of Twyg, about sustainable Christmas.
JOHANNESBURG - Christmas is a lovely time of the year to spend with your friends or family.
Despite the great qualities of the period, Christmas can be quite a handful. People tend to gather a lot of stuff that they will only use for one day, which can be unsustainable.
May says Christmas is such a wasteful time.
“To be buying things that are often consumed for one day... often stuff that we think might last, like Tinsel, is very unsustainable. It’s around the food, the gifting, the preparations, and it’s also the way we travel and the destinations we go to. I don’t know how one approaches in a way that spreads the message that it’s not good for the planet,” adds May.
May says the whole thing of sustainable is to be more mindful.
