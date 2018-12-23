Leah Remini: JLo slapped me so hard I cried from laughing
The 49-year-old singer and actress stars with her close friend Leah Remini in the new movie ‘Second Act’.
LONDON - Jennifer Lopez made Leah Remini “cry from laughter” when she slapped her best friend on the set of Second Act.
The 49-year-old singer and actress stars with her close friend Remini in the new movie and managed to make her burst into tears through intense laughter after an improvised scene ended in a jovial “slap”.
In one scene, Remini’s character Joan gives her best friend Maya (Jennifer) a pep talk before applying to a high-ranking corporate job, and Remini decided to improvise a little by calling on the phrase “Who’s the champ?”, which she often tells Lopez before her concerts.
Remini, 48, said: “This time I decided I’d slap her. She slapped me back so hard it made me cry from laughter.”
WATCH: Second Act Trailer | Trailer
The pair had “natural chemistry” on set as they’ve been close friends for years, and Remini claims the bond on-screen looked so “real” because they ended up “improvising” so much that the final product was the two actresses showcasing their own relationship.
She added to Entertainment Weekly magazine: “A lot of it was improvised. Her reaction is always funny because that’s her reaction to me; she rolls her eyes a lot if I grab her boob or annoy her... Annoying her makes me laugh, so I’d do different things in different takes, so you’re seeing her real reactions.
“When you have a real relationship with somebody, you can’t write that stuff. I’m comfortable with her; I’m used to cuddling up to her, to grabbing her arm when we walk, and she’s used to grabbing my arm when we walk. There are little things [in here] where you go, ‘This is our relationship.’”
Earlier this month, the pair heaped praise on each other during a separate interview, where Remini said the On The Floor hitmaker was “loving” and “authentic”.
She said: “She’s loving, warm, fiercely loyal, courageous, brave, true, authentic... there’s a lot of things.”
And Lopez added: “We understand each other’s lives. I’m so close to my sisters and so is Remini, but we have similar lives. We have similar careers, so we understand nuances that other people don’t understand. That also bonded us, I think.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Drew Barrymore sheds over 11kg following tough workout
-
Ellen Pompeo blasts reverse racism
-
‘Kill your foster parents’: Amazon’s Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth
-
[LISTEN] Mash Braai House owner seeking legal advice on a way forward
-
Offset and Cardi B spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.