K53 no longer relevant for SA drivers - RTMC

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it will be calling for a number of changes to driving laws, including the revision of the k53 as one of the measures to minimise road deaths.

This is after Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announced that 767 people had lost their lives on the country’s roads in the first 18 days of December.

The RTMC says about 17,000 officers have been deployed on the country's roads this festive season.



The RTMC says it has found that the k53 is no longer relevant for South African drivers.

The corporation says they have also seen flaws in the way driving schools operate.

Some of the changes the RTMC is looking to make include the retesting of drivers every five years when they renew their licenses and novice drivers to accompany new drivers for the first six months behind the wheel.