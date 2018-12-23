Gugulethu residents still waiting for help as sewage floods homes

Ward councillor Sharon Manata says she has been trying to get the Department of Water and Sanitation to help.

CAPE TOWN - Gugulethu residents have expressed outrage due to sewage water coming inside their houses.

It's understood the drains have been blocked since Thursday.

The locals say nothing has been done since the problem was reported to the city of cape town

“I’ve been calling and calling for the department for them to assist me with that and they didn’t do that. I even spoke to the director who is escalating this for a quick response.”