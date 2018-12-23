Popular Topics
Govt secures land to build houses for Talana residents

This comes after three people, including a two-year-old child, were burnt to death during a fire that destroyed 14 shacks at Talana hostel in Tzaneen on Saturday.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The mayor of Mopani District Municipality Nkakareng Rakgoale says the government has secured land to build houses for qualifying Talana residents.

This comes after three people, including a two-year-old child, were burnt to death during a fire that destroyed 14 shacks at Talana hostel in Tzaneen on Saturday.

The deadly blaze is suspected to have been caused by an unattended candle. Police are investigating.

Rakgoale says her government is working around the clock to assist those left homeless by the fire: “We’re still waiting for the assessment report so that we can see who to involve. Shoprite is on board. They are bringing free food to the people in Talana. We’ll check the assessment to see if we should move them to a place of safety.”

Popular in Local

