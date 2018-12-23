Popular Topics
Festive season road accidents: ‘Even one death is too many’

The Community Safety Department in Mpumalanga says it remains concerned about the rising number of deaths on its roads this festive season.

FILE: Four people were killed during a collision between a car and bakkie in Mpumalanga. Picture: ER24.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Community Safety Department in Mpumalanga says it remains concerned about the rising number of deaths on its roads this festive season.

The department says its recorded that ten people have died following three separate road crashes in the past 24 hours.

One accident claimed the lives of six people on the R50 road between Bapsfontein and Delmas on Saturday in the early hours of the morning.

Another accident claimed the lives of three people in Ermelo following a head-on collision.

And one other person was run over by a truck at the Komatipoort bridge.

Spokesperson Joseph Mabuza says even one death is too many: “Drivers must be cautious. We’re noticing that drivers, particularly those travelling to Mozambique, drop off the people and return to Johannesburg or North West without resting.”

