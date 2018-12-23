Ex-Nissan boss to spend Christmas & NY behind bars
The move by the court comes as Tokyo prosecutors continue to grill the car industry tycoon over allegations that he shifted a personal investment loss worth more than $16 million to the Japanese carmaker.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will spend Christmas and the beginning of 2019 behind bars after a Tokyo court extended his detention for another 10 days.
The extension means Ghosn will remain in Tokyo's main detention centre, where he has been confined since his arrest last month on initial allegations of financial misconduct.
The executive earlier had hopes of being freed on bail after the same Tokyo court rejected a bid last week by prosecutors to extend his detention over allegations related to under-reporting his income.
However, on Friday, prosecutors slapped Ghosn with a fresh arrest warrant over the investment loss, gaining a 48-hour period to keep him in custody before the latest extension was granted.
The 64-year-old has reportedly denied the allegations, asserting that transactions were carried out legally.
